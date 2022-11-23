Technology-driven third party validation important: Sebi chief

“As a regulator, SEBI is responsible for a true and fair picture of an entire market, this is why we insist on transparency. The foundation of an efficient market is that there is no information dissymmetry.", Buch said. Further, pointing at role of auditors, the SEBI Chairperson said as a business leader or as a leader of an institution, our accountability is to ensure that there are no errors of omission and no errors of commission. She added that auditors help us in achieving the same and ensure our peace of mind. With reference to corporate governance she said that “Conscience is the guiding principle. “Ask yourself whether I will be able to defend this when this is published in newspapers the next day.".

