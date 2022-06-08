Tech’s decade of stock-market dominance ends, for now

This year, individual tech stocks have recorded some of their sharpest-ever falls, with hundreds of billions of dollars in market value evaporating—sometimes within hours. In late May, Snap Inc. shares lost 43% in a single session, their largest one-day percentage decline ever and a loss of roughly $16 billion in market value. Once highflying bets such as fintech company Affirm Holdings Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. have lost more than half of their values in 2022.