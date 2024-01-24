Tech’s ‘magnificent seven’ stocks are back on top

The group’s sheer size means their fortunes play a key role in the direction of the overall market. The seven companies accounted for 28% of the market cap-weighted S&P 500 as of year-end, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. As a result, larger stocks are beating smaller ones. The equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index has trailed the benchmark by 2.7 percentage points through Tuesday.