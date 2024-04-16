Teerth Gopicon share price makes a positive debut, stock opens with 12.6% premium at ₹125 apiece on NSE SME
Teerth Gopicon share price made a decent debut on NSE SME with share price opening at ₹125, 12.6% higher than the issue price of ₹111. The IPO received overwhelming response with a subscription status of 75.54 times.
Teerth Gopicon share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Teerth Gopicon share price opened at ₹125, which is 12.6% higher than the issue price of ₹111.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message