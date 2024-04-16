Teerth Gopicon share price made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Teerth Gopicon share price opened at ₹125, which is 12.6% higher than the issue price of ₹111.

Teerth Gopicon IPO opened for subscription on Monday, April 8, and closed on Wednesday, April 10. The price band for the issue was set at ₹111 apiece, with a face value of ₹10. The Teerth Gopicon IPO lot size was 1,200 equity shares, which investors may bid on at least. On day three, the Teerth Gopicon IPO subscription status was 75.54 times.

In Teerth Gopicon IPO, the market maker portion was allotted up to 2,00,400 equity shares; non-institutional investors (NII) allotted up to 18,99,600 equity shares; and retail individual investors (RII) allotted up to 18,99,600 equity shares too.

The company is an engineering, construction, and development firm that works mostly on road, sewage, and water distribution projects in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The business has also built residential towers in Indore and functioned as a subcontractor there.

As a registered civil contractor, the firm has undertaken many projects for the Central and State governments, including ISCDL, IMC, USCL, UMC, MPJNM, and others. It has also completed building projects for the private sector.

Teerth Gopicon IPO details

Teerth Gopicon IPO, worth ₹44.40 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 3,999,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The firm plans to cover its working capital needs and other corporate purposes with the net proceeds from the offering.

The Teerth Gopicon IPO's book running lead manager is Interactive Financial Services Ltd, while the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker for Teerth Gopicon IPO.

Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP today

Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP or grey market premium is +16. This indicates Teerth Gopicon share price were trading at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Teerth Gopicon Ltd anticipated that the listing price would be ₹127 per share, 14.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹111 after taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the present premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

