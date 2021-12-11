Tega Industries IPO: GMP (grey market premium) signals strong listing

Market observers said that Tega Industries IPO GMP today is ₹300, which is steady from its Friday grey market premium (GMP). They said that Tega Industries shares have been oscillating around ₹300 after the closure of its bidding that is because of the strong response given by investors. They went on to add that strong subscription and trend reversal in the market have helped shares of Tega Industries to remain steady in the grey market. Grey market giving premium to the tune of 65 per cent can be taken as strong share listing signals from the grey market, market observers said.

