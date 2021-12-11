Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tega Industries IPO: GMP (grey market premium) signals strong listing

Tega Industries IPO: GMP (grey market premium) signals strong listing

Tega Industries IPO got a decent response owing to reasonable pricing and growth prospects., say stock market experts. Photo: Courtesy Tega Industries website
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Tega Industries IPO GMP today is 300, which means grey market is expecting that shares of Tega Industries would list around 753 ( 453 + 300), believe market observers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tega Industries IPO: After finalisation of share allotment, all eyes are now set on Tega Industries IPO listing date i.e. 13th December 2021. After attracting robust 219.04 times subscription, shares of the Tega Industries are expected to list at high premium. Grey market is also signaling about the same. According to market observers, shares of Tega Industries are trading at a premium of 300 in the grey market today, indicating near 65 per cent listing gain from the public issue worth 619.23 crore.

Tega Industries IPO: After finalisation of share allotment, all eyes are now set on Tega Industries IPO listing date i.e. 13th December 2021. After attracting robust 219.04 times subscription, shares of the Tega Industries are expected to list at high premium. Grey market is also signaling about the same. According to market observers, shares of Tega Industries are trading at a premium of 300 in the grey market today, indicating near 65 per cent listing gain from the public issue worth 619.23 crore.

Tega Industries IPO GMP

Tega Industries IPO GMP

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Market observers said that Tega Industries IPO GMP today is 300, which is steady from its Friday grey market premium (GMP). They said that Tega Industries shares have been oscillating around 300 after the closure of its bidding that is because of the strong response given by investors. They went on to add that strong subscription and trend reversal in the market have helped shares of Tega Industries to remain steady in the grey market. Grey market giving premium to the tune of 65 per cent can be taken as strong share listing signals from the grey market, market observers said.

What this GMP mean?

As per the market observers, GMP is an indication from teh grey market about the listing gain from an IPO. As Tega Industries IPO GMP today is 300, it means grey market is expecting that shares of Tega Industries would list around 753 ( 453 + 300), which is around 65 per cent higher from its price band of 443 to 453 per share.

Expecting Tega Industries IPO listing at higher premium; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Market is very selective with respect to the IPOs and the funds are flowing to those issues which provide better opportunity. Tega Industries IPO got a decent response owing to reasonable pricing and growth prospects. Therefore, Tega Industries IPO seems to be a candidate for strong listing gains."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ambuja Cement vs UltraTech Cement: Which is Better?

Sharks offer small-town dreamers a shot at glory 

Waterways for freight transport: Will it work?

Fintechs are rolling out BNPL cards; should you get them?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!