Tega Industries IPO: GMP jumps, how to check share allotment

Tega Industries IPO: The finalisation of Tega Industries share allotment is likely on tomorrow and grey market has once again started giving positive signals ahead of the Tega Industries IPO allotment date i.e. 8th December 2021. According to market observers, shares of Tega Industries are trading at a premium of ₹350 in the grey market today. So, those who have applied for the IPO are eagerly waiting for the announcement of share allotment. However, bidders are advised to check their IPO status online after the announcement of share allotment either at BSE or at the link of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Tega Industries IPO GMP

Market observers said that Tega Industries IPO GMP today is ₹350, which is ₹30 up from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹320. They said that after the closure of Tega Industries IPO, the grey market premium of the public issue has sustained above ₹300, which signals strong listing gain from the IPO despite negative bias in the stock market. They said that Tega Industries IPO GMP today is ₹350, which means grey market is expecting Tega Industries IPO listing at around ₹803 levels, which is more than 75 per cent from its price band of ₹443 to ₹453 per equity share.

Tega Industries IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, once the announcement of share allotment is announced, Tega Industries IPO allotment status can be checked online at BSE and Link Intime's website. For convenience one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check their IPO application status online.

How to check Tega Industries IPO allotment status at Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Tega Industries IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Tega Industries IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Tega Industries IPO allotment status at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Tega Industries IPO;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tega Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Likely date for Tega Industries IPO listing is 13th December 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.