Shares of Tega Industries made a stellar listing on Monday. The stock was listed at ₹760, a 68% premium over issue price of ₹453 apiece. The ₹620 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 219.04 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category subscribed around 215 times.

“Tega’s strong market position, innovative products and higher entry barriers are likely to help maintain its margins while consistent growth with high repeat business (74%) would augur well in the long run. At the upper end of the price band, it is valued at 22 times price to earnings (PE) for FY21, respectively," said ICICI Securities.

Tega Industries is a manufacturer and distributor of specialized ‘critical to operate’ and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry based on sales as of June.

It is the second-largest producer of polymer-based mill liners globally. Its product portfolio comprises more than 55 mineral processing and material handling products. It has six manufacturing sites including three in India- Dahej in Gujarat, Samali and Kalyani in West Bengal, and the other three sites are in major mining hubs of Chile, South Africa and Australia.

“We believe that the company is well placed across the value chain of a mineral processing as it provides a wide range of products and solutions which are critical at different stages of mineral processing. Further, its leadership position, strong R&D, track record of developing innovative product portfolio and marquee global customers are key positives for the company," said Religare Broking.

Tega has posted revenue CAGR of 13% over FY19-21 while the net profit CAGR of 104% was aided by 800 bps margin expansion and ₹28 crore forex gains in FY21.

“Tega operates in an oligopolistic industry where the switching of suppliers is negligible given the impact of downtimes for end users. Moreover, factors like higher demand for copper and decline in ore yields are positives for the industry. Tega has launched Dyna Prime, few years’ back that has expanded its addressable market and is evident from strong performance of its Chilean Subsidiary (turned loss to profit in FY20) where it is seeing strong traction and acceptance by the mining companies in Chile and Latin America. At ₹453, Tega is seeking 22 times its FY21 earnings per share (EPS), 25 times after adjusting for forex gains, which is fair, compared to an Indian listed peer in mill liner industry," said Angel Broking.

