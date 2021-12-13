Tega Industries lists at 68% premium over issue price

“Tega operates in an oligopolistic industry where the switching of suppliers is negligible given the impact of downtimes for end users. Moreover, factors like higher demand for copper and decline in ore yields are positives for the industry. Tega has launched Dyna Prime, few years’ back that has expanded its addressable market and is evident from strong performance of its Chilean Subsidiary (turned loss to profit in FY20) where it is seeing strong traction and acceptance by the mining companies in Chile and Latin America. At ₹453, Tega is seeking 22 times its FY21 earnings per share (EPS), 25 times after adjusting for forex gains, which is fair, compared to an Indian listed peer in mill liner industry," said Angel Broking.