Tega Industries revises record date for final dividend, here's why; shares jump around 6%

Shares of Tega Industries surged almost 6 percent in intra-day deals on Friday, September 2025 after it revised record date for final dividend from September 8 to September 9, 2025.

"The Company had fixed Monday, September 08, 2025, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, the same was intimated vide its letter dated August 26, 2025.

Pursuant to NSE and BSE communication dated September 04, 2025, intimating that September 08, 2025, has been declared a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Record Date of the Company shall now be Tuesday, September 09, 2025," it said in an exchange filing.

This announcement follows the Government of Maharashtra’s decision to declare September 8, 2025, a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in observance of Eid-e-Milad.

Tega Industries final dividend The company’s Board of Directors, in its meeting held on May 15, 2025, approved a final dividend of 20 percent, amounting to ₹2 per equity share on a face value of ₹10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

“Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on May 15, 2025, considered and recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two) per equity share 20% (Twenty Percent) of face value of ₹10 (Rupees Ten) each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025”, said the company in the exchange filing.

The industrial products manufacturer announced that the proposed dividend, if approved by shareholders at the upcoming AGM, will be paid on or before October 18, 2025. Tega Industries Ltd will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting on Friday, September 19, 2025.

This marks the third consecutive year of dividend distribution by the company, following ₹2 per share dividends declared in both 2023 and 2024.

Tega Industries Stock Price Trend The stock rose as much as 5.8 percent to its day's high of ₹2083.45. It is still over 10 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹2,327.45, hit in November 2024. Meanwhile, it hit its 52-week low of ₹1,205.75 in May 2025.

Just in September so far, the stock has added almost 13 percent after a 3.3 percent decline in August. Meanwhile, in 2025 YTD, it jumped 33 percent. Overall, in the last 1 year, the stock has gained over 21 percent while it has risen 58 percent in the last 6 months and 28 percent I the last 3 months.

