Tega Industries shares jump 6% | What’s driving the stock’s 30% monthly rally?

Tega Industries shares jumped over 6% on Wednesday, 30 September, even as the broader market remained muted. The Indian stock market rebounded across most sectors after a two-day sell-off, although persistent foreign selling and elevated oil prices amid the absence of a US-Iran peace deal continued to weigh on sentiment.

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Tega Industries share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,052.35 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,197.50 per share.

The stock has risen 3.67% in the past week, 25.42% over two weeks, and 29.94% in one month. Over a longer horizon, Tega Industries shares have gained 27.09% in three months and 30.08% in six months.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Tega Industries broke out of a downward-sloping trendline three weeks ago, followed by a strong follow-through move. The breakout was supported by a healthy increase in volumes, lending further strength to the price action.

He noted that the rising ADX signals strengthening bullish momentum, while the widening DI lines, with DI+ comfortably above DI−, indicate that bulls remain firmly in control. Shah identified the ₹2,060– ₹2,050 zone as the immediate support, adding that the uptrend is likely to remain intact as long as the stock sustains above this level.

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Tega Industries declares final dividend of ₹ 2 per share Tega Industries declared a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY26 at its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 24 September 2026. The payout represents a 20% return on the face value of ₹10 per share.

Shareholders also approved the adoption of the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. They also approved the reappointment of Madan Mohan Mohanka as a director retiring by rotation.

A special resolution was further passed approving the remuneration payable to Mohanka in his capacity as Chairman and Non-Executive Director. Meanwhile, Mehul Mohanka, Managing Director and Group CEO, addressed shareholders’ queries following the presentation of the agenda items.

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Order win Tega Industries shares hit a 52-week high of ₹2,135 on Monday, 21 September, after the company announced that its wholly owned material subsidiary had secured a contract from Kalpataru Projects International.

Tega McNally Minerals, a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company, entered into a contract worth an aggregate ₹126 crore with Kalpataru Projects International, according to a regulatory filing.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, inspection, transportation, supply, supervision of erection, testing, commissioning and performance guarantee demonstration for the project. The order is expected to be executed over 14 months.

Company targets lower net debt Tega Industries had said last month that it expects to reduce its net debt to around three times EBITDA over the next four to five years. The company plans to achieve this through a combination of higher margins, business growth and monetisation of non-core assets.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.