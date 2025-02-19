Mint Market

Tejas Cargo India IPO allotment to be finalised today; here’s GMP, how to check status

Tejas Cargo's Grey Market Premium (GMP) is currently 0 in the unlisted market, which means no premium over the issue price.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Tejas Cargo India IPO allotment to be finalised today; here's GMP, how to check status.

The allotment status for Tejas Cargo India's IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Tuesday, February 18, . The NSE SME offering was fully subscribed on the final bidding day, driven primarily by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

The logistics company's initial public offering (IPO) opened on February 14 but saw weak investor demand during the first two days of subscription. However, the SME issue was fully subscribed on the final day. Through this IPO, the company plans to raise 105.84 crore from the primary market.

The NSE SME issue saw bids exceeding 5.61 lakh shares, compared to the 42.09 lakh shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.22 times by the third day.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) fully subscribed to their allocated portion, bidding for 12.68 lakh shares against the allotted 8.88 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the retail segment was subscribed 1.09 times, with retail investors applying for 22.68 lakh shares against the 20.72 lakh shares reserved for them.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to their allotted portion 1.33 times, placing bids for more than 15.78 lakh shares compared to the 11.84 lakh shares available. Meanwhile, the Employees segment of the IPO saw bids for 46,400 shares.

Investors awaiting the finalization of the company's IPO share allotment can check the details on the NSE website. Additionally, the allotment status can be accessed through the portal of the issue registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Tejas Cargo India IPO GMP

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Here's how to check Tejas Cargo India's IPO -

NSE

  1. Open the NSE allotment status page here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select "Equity and SME IPO Bid Details" from the available options.

3. Choose Tejas Cargo India Limited from the list of IPOs.

4. Enter your Application Number and PAN details.

5. Click "Submit" to check the share allotment status.

BigShare Services

  1. Open the BigShare Services IPO website for allotment status - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

2. Select any one of the three available server links.

3. From the drop-down menu under company names, choose Tejas Cargo India Limited.

4. Pick one of the following identification options: PAN, Application Number, DP ID, or Account Number.

5. Enter the required details for verification.

6. Click the 'Submit' button to proceed.

 

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 11:48 AM IST
