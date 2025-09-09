Wealth Destroyers! These stocks lost over 50% of investor wealth in the last 1 year; do you own any?

Indian equity markets have largely been volatile in the last one year as worries over the economic slowdown, US tariff concerns and weak earnings weighed on investors' risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.3 percent in the last one year while BSE Sensex shed 0.5 percent during the same period. In the NSE500 index, 327 of 500 stocks have delivered negative returns in the last 1 year while 173 stocks in the index have been in the green.

Some stocks on the index have seen far more erratic erosion in their value than others Stocks like Sterling and Wilson, Tejas Networks, HFCL, Adani Green and Raymond Lifestyle have fallen 50 and above percent in last one year.

Let's take a look at stocks that lost over 50% investor wealth in the last 1 year. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has been among the worst performers on the bourses, with its share price falling over 62 percent in the last one year and nearly 43 percent since the start of 2025. However, its Q1FY26 results showed a strong turnaround. The company reported a 680 percent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹39 crore, compared to ₹5 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also jumped 93 percent to ₹1,762 crore from ₹915 crore a year ago.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Sterling and Wilson provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for renewable projects across India and global markets.

Tejas Networks Tejas Networks’ stock has shed over 55 percent in the last year and more than 50 percent in 2025 so far, reflecting a challenging operating environment. In the latest quarter, net sales declined sharply by 87.08 percent, resulting in a net loss of ₹193.87 crore. Institutional investor participation also fell, with their collective holding dropping 1.08 percent to 10.86 percent.

Based in Bengaluru, Tejas Networks designs and manufactures telecom and data networking products such as 4G/5G radio access solutions, fiber broadband, optical transmission, and satellite systems. The company also develops software for remote network management and offers managed services to telecom operators, ISPs, utilities, defense, and government clients worldwide.

HFCL Limited HFCL has faced a similar selloff, with its share price down over 54 percent in the past year and 38 percent year-to-date in 2025.

Headquartered in New Delhi, HFCL manufactures telecom products including optical fiber cables, 5G solutions, Wi-Fi systems, radios, and defense equipment such as radars and software-defined radios. The company also provides passive networking components, network solutions for telecom, defense, and railways, along with system integration services for clients in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Raymond Lifestyle, which was listed in September last year and the Adani Group stock Adani Green Energy have also lost around 50 percent of its investor wealth in the last 1 year.

Apart from these, IndusInd Bank, Ola Electric, Akums Drugs, Praj Industries, Natco Pharma and Route Mobile have declined over 45 percent each in this period.

On the other hand, JSW Holdings, BSE and Syrma SGS Tech have give multibagger returns in last 1 year while One 97 Communications and Authum Investment have rallied over 90 percent each.