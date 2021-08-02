MUMBAI: Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed a series of block deals on the exchanges on Monday with around 7.5 million shares, or 8% stake, changing hands, Bloomberg reported. Details of buyers and sellers were not immediately available.

The stock hit 5% upper circuit to hit a record high of Rs271.20 a share. This was the eighth consecutive session when the stock touched the 5% upper limit, having surged 48% during the period. So far this year, the scrip has advanced over 97%.

On 30 July, Tata Sons agreed to buy a 43.35% stake in telecom gear maker Tejas Networks for Rs1,884 crore. The transaction involves sale of shares worth Rs500 crore and warrants worth Rs1,350 crore. Tata Sons will the stake once warrants are fully converted into shares. It will buy shares and warrants at Rs258 each.

The Tata Group has also offered to buy an additional 26% stake of Tejas Network from public shareholders to comply with domestic takeover rules. In addition, it will buy shares worth ₹34 crore from four senior executives of Tejas.

Tejas will utilise the capital infusion to invest in research and development, sales and marketing, infrastructure and to enhance its manufacturing capabilities to secure a larger piece of the network equipment pie.

