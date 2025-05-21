Tejas Networks share price climbs 5% on ₹1,525 crore BSNL order for 4G equipment supply

Tejas Networks share price in focus: Tejas Networks, a Tata Group-backed company, saw its shares surge 5% in Wednesday’s trading session, May 21, hitting the day’s high of ₹759.50 apiece after the company announced a significant order win.

The company informed investors through an exchange filing that, pursuant to the Master Contract between Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) and Tejas Networks for the supply of goods and/or services for the BSNL 4G project, it has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order from BSNL for the supply, deployment, and maintenance of 4G mobile networks at 18,685 sites.

As per the company's regulatory filing, the value of supplies for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and other equipment to TCS from Tejas for this deployment is expected to be approximately ₹1,525.53 crore (exclusive of taxes).

Earlier, the company stated that it had completed the supply of telecom equipment to BSNL to set up one lakh sites for 4G and 5G services under the deal awarded in August 2023. Tejas Networks had won the ₹7,492-crore deal after completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

BSNL is expected to launch its 4G services in June — about nine years after private operators rolled out theirs. The BSNL network is planned to be upgraded to 5G services after the stabilization of 4G operations.

Tejas Networks' shares had witnessed a sharp decline between mid-April and early May, losing 19% of their value after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the March-ended quarter. It posted a consolidated loss of ₹72 crore, despite a 44% increase in revenue from operations to ₹1,907 crore during the quarter.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, Tejas Networks reported a multifold jump in consolidated profit to ₹446.53 crore and more than a threefold rise in revenue from operations to ₹8,923 crore.

During the quarter, Tejas Networks also signed a strategic technology collaboration agreement with NEC Corporation, Japan, for the development of advanced wireless technologies, including Radio Access Network (RAN), Core, and EPC systems, as well as for a joint go-to-market strategy.

In December, Tejas bagged a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) to supply telecom gear aimed at enhancing backend network capacity across multiple circles. Chief Operating Officer Arnob Roy said the company had completed the shipment and execution of the Phase 1 order under this project.

About Tejas Networks Tejas Networks is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) as its majority shareholder. The company designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecom service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities in over 75 countries.