Tejas Networks share price crashes 6% as Tata group firm posts 5th straight quarterly loss in Q4

Shares of Tata group company Tejas Networks slumped nearly 6% in early trade on Thursday, April 16, after the company's earnings for the January-March quarter (Q4) disappointed investors.

The company posted a fifth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday during its Q4 earnings presentation post stock market hours a day ago. The March quarter losses were higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as the revenue slumped sharply.

Tejas Networks' share price declined by 5.9% to ₹423.50 on the BSE as against its last closing price of ₹449.90.

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Tejas Networks Q4 results Tejas Networks, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance telecom and networking products used to build high-speed communication networks, said on Wednesday that its Q4 losses for FY26 came in at ₹211 crore as against ₹72 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

The company also posted losses of ₹193.8 crore in Q1FY26, ₹307.1 crore in Q2FY26 and ₹196.5 crore in Q4FY26, taking its full financial year losses to ₹909 crore. In the last fiscal (FY25), the Tata group company had posted a profit of ₹447 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue plunged 82.5% YoY to ₹333 crore from ₹1,907 crore in the same period a year ago. For the full FY, the revenue was lower by 88% YoY to ₹1103 crore compared with ₹8923 crore in FY25.

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On the operating front, its EBITDA losses stood at ₹118 crore as against a profit of ₹121.5 crore, while margins also turned negative. The operating profit margin came in at -35% in Q4FY26 as against 6% in Q4FY25.

Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks, said, "In Q4 FY26, we made significant progress in international business expansion of our Wireless products, with the first commercial order for our 4G/5G wireless products in international markets, a 5G Massive MIMO radio supply contract with NEC, and successful trials of our 5G products for an operator in the Americas."

During the quarter, we also witnessed strong traction for our 400G/800G coherent DWDM solutions in telco and carrier of carrier networks to serve the surging bandwidth demand for 5G backhaul, enterprise and data centre connectivity, he added.

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The firm's order book stood at ₹1,514 crore as of the March quarter, recording a strong growth of 49% YoY. Meanwhile, its net debt came in at ₹3,531 crore and gross debt at ₹4,035 crore.

Tejas Networks share price trend So far in 2026, the Tata group stock has remained 4.5% lower after a mixed performance trend. Tejas Networks share price has risen 11.6% on a month-to-date basis, erasing the 11.7% losses seen in March. Meanwhile, in January it had shed 25% but gained 29% in February, signalling high volatility.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that after a sharp 79% rally in under six weeks, Tejas Networks has entered a healthy consolidation phase, forming a classic pole-and-flag structure over the past five weeks on the technical charts.

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"The flag is developing with visibly contracting volumes, indicating a pause rather than distribution. Importantly, price is holding above the 10- and 20-week EMAs, which are now acting as a strong confluence support and potential launchpad," he said, which reflects sustained trend strength with controlled profit booking.

A breakout from the flag could trigger the next leg of the upmove toward the 50-week EMA near the 540 zone, while a breakdown below the EMA cluster would invalidate the bullish continuation structure, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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