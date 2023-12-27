Tejas Networks share price gained over 3% on Wednesday after brokerage firm Emkay Global initiated its coverage on the stock. Tejas Networks shares rose as much as 3.78% to ₹887.95 apiece on the BSE .

Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on Tejas Networks with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and DCF-based target price of ₹1,050 per share, implying 14.3x P/E (Dec-24E).

The target price implies an upside of 22.7% from Tuesday’s closing price.

Tejas Networks, India’s largest R&D-driven telecom equipment company, designs and manufactures wireline/wireless networking products.

“Tejas is expected to benefit chiefly from Government of India’s emphasis on domestic manufacturing and the PLI scheme; large spends on BSNL, BharatNet and the Railways; increasing demand in critical infra/India private sector; and global move to replace Chinese telecom equipment," Emkay Global said in a report.

Tejas Networks has an order book of ₹9,270 crore as of Q2FY24-end. Further, the brokerage sees the company bagging some more POs in the next two years.

Overall, Emkay Global expects Tejas Networks to execute orders worth at least ₹29,200 crore over FY24-28E, and generate revenue and EBITDA above ₹30,000 crore and ₹6,000 crore, respectively, led by the BSNL and BharatNet projects.

It sees revenue peaking at around ₹10,000 crore in FY25E and later settle at elevated levels ~5x FY24 levels.

The brokerage expects the company to benefit from cost-competitive R&D versus peers, asset-light model with EMS partners, Saankhya Labs’ acquisition for wireless solutions, CEO Anand Athrey’s 35-years’ US-based work experience and new reference opportunity from Tata Group companies.

Tata Group’s semiconductor foray could give an added boost, it said.

Tejas Networks share price has gained just over 7% in the past one month and the stock is up 51% year-to-date (YTD). However, Tejas Networks shares have given multibagger returns in the past three years as they have rallied more than 571% during the period.

At 12:10 pm, Tejas Networks shares were trading 1.85% higher at ₹871.40 apiece on the BSE.

