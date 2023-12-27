Tejas Networks share price may see 22% more upside, says Emkay Global as it initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ call
Tejas Networks share price has gained just over 7% in the past one month and the stock is up 51% year-to-date (YTD). However, Tejas Networks shares have given multibagger returns in the past three years as they have rallied more than 571% during the period.
Tejas Networks share price gained over 3% on Wednesday after brokerage firm Emkay Global initiated its coverage on the stock. Tejas Networks shares rose as much as 3.78% to ₹887.95 apiece on the BSE.
