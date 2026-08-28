Tejas Networks share price jumps 13% | here's why

Tejas Networks' share price surged 13% in the morning tarde on the BSE on Friday, 28 August, a day after the company said it had received a letter of intent from TCS worth ₹1,537 crore.

Tejas Networks' share price opened at ₹540.60 against its previous close of ₹510.85 and jumped 12.91% to an intraday high of ₹576.80 on the BSE. The telecom stock, however, pared some gains and traded 9.20% higher at ₹557.85 around 10:35 AM, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. The stock witnessed strong buying interest after the company announced a deal with IT major TCS.

Tejas Networks announces a deal with TCS In an exchange filing after market hours on 27 August, Tejas Networks said it had received a letter of intent from TCS on 27 August 2026 for the supply of RAN (radio access network) equipment, accessories, and installation materials for the BSNL 4G mobile network for 18,685 sites, valued at ₹1,537 crore.

Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group. It provides a diverse range of high-performance products to telecommunications operators, service providers, utilities, and government organisations across over 75 countries.

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For the recently concluded June quarter (Q1FY27), the company reported a consolidated loss of ₹202.24 crore, compared with losses of ₹211.34 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹193.87 crore in Q1FY26.

Revenue from sales and service for the quarter stood at ₹402 crore compared to ₹332 crore quarter-on-quarter and ₹202 crore year-on-year.

Tejas Networks share price trend Tejas Networks shares have outperformed the benchmark Sensex this year. Year-to-date, the stock is up 23% compared to a 9% drop in the benchmark Sensex.

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The Tata Group stock recently hit a 52-week high of ₹644.75 on 19 June after hitting a 52-week low of ₹294.10 on 27 January this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up nearly 9% so far in August after shedding 16% in July when it snapped its three-month winning streak.

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