Tejas Networks share price slumps 7% to 52-week low after the Tata Group company posts Q3 loss of ₹196.55 crore

Tejas Networks share price slumped over 7% to hit a 52-week low on Monday after the company reported its Q3 results. The Tata Group stock declined as much as 7.81% to a fresh low of ₹384.15 apiece on the BSE.

The fall in Tejas Networks share price came amid heave trading volumes. Around 35 lakh equity shares of Tejas Networks changed hands on stock exchanges on January 12 as compared with its one month average trading volume of 12 lakh shares.

The domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of ₹196.55 crore in the third quarter of FY26 as against a profit of ₹165.67 crore a year ago. The Tata Group company posted a loss mainly due to lower sales, including deferment of purchase order from state-owned BSNL.

However, Q3 loss was narrower than the loss of ₹307 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 fell by 88% to ₹306.79 crore in the October-December quarter from about ₹2,642 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Also Read | Lemon Tree Hotels share price jumps 4% as Warburg Pincus buys into Fleur

Around 85% of Tejas Networks’ revenue mix, excluding operating revenue, was from the domestic market and 15% from the international market during the reported quarter.

During the nine-month period ended December 31, Tejas Networks recorded a loss of 697.55 crore, while its revenue from operations dropped 89% to ₹793.69 crore.

Tejas Networks has been a key vendor for state-owned BSNL’s 4G network as part of the CDOT-TCS consortium and claims to be the biggest supplier of network routers. During the quarter, its purchase order worth ₹1,526 crore from BSNL for 18,000 sites was delayed.

The company said it has maintained an inventory of ₹2,363 crore in the December 2025 quarter, which will be converted to finished goods and shipped in the upcoming months.

Technical Outlook Tejas Networks share price, after marking a buying climax near ₹1,230, witnessed a sharp unwind that dragged the stock down to the measured buying climax target around ₹383.7, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“This zone has now been tested, signaling exhaustion of panic selling and setting the stage for a technical rebound. The speed and depth of the decline suggest capitulation rather than a fresh bearish trend. Early stabilization at current levels indicates short covering and selective value buying. While the broader structure remains damaged, mean reversion dynamics are now in play,” Jain said.

According to him, a bounce back is likely, and if momentum improves with participation, a deeper recovery toward the ₹500 to ₹510 zone cannot be ruled out. “Any such move should be viewed as a counter-trend rally, with risk tightly managed below recent lows.”

Tejas Networks Share Price History Tejas Networks share price has delivered negative returns over the recent period. The Tata Group stock has fallen 19% in one month and 35% in three months. Over the past six months, Tejas Networks stock price has declined 44%, while it has dropped 64% in one year. However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 191% in the past five years.

At 9:30 AM, Tejas Networks share price was trading 6.65% lower at ₹389.00 apiece on the BSE.