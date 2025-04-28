Tejas Networks share price tanks over 15% after company posts net loss of ₹72 crore in Q4

Tejas Networks share price crashed over 15% after the company reported its Q4 results, posting a net loss. Tejas Networks shares dropped as much as 15.55% to ₹726.10 apiece on the BSE.

Tejas Networks reported a net loss of ₹71.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as compared to a net profit of ₹146.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. The loss was due to increased investments in R&D and one-time charges in certain inventory and R&D expenses, the company said.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY25 increased 43.7% to ₹1,906.9 crore from ₹1,326.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operating level, EBITDA for the quarter ended March 2025 declined 60.7% to ₹121.5 crore from ₹309.3 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin dropped to 6.4% from 23.3% YoY.

“We ended the quarter with an order book of ₹1,019 crore and a net loss of ₹72 crore, due to increased investments in R&D and one-time charges in certain inventory and R&D expenses. We ended FY25 with a revenue of ₹8,923 crore and net profit of ₹447 crore, a significant growth over FY24,” said Sumit Dhingra, CFO, Tejas Networks.

Tejas Networks Share Price Trend Tejas Networks share price has declined by 2% over the past month and has fallen 38% over the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 35%. Over the past one year, Tejas Networks shares have declined by 25%. However, despite the recent weakness, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 1,925% over the past five years.

At 9:45 AM, Tejas Networks share price was trading 10.46% lower at ₹769.95 apiece on the BSE.