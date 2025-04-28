Tejas Networks share price tanks over 15% after company posts net loss of ₹72 crore in Q4

Tejas Networks share price crashed over 15% after the company reported its Q4 results, posting a net loss. Tejas Networks shares dropped as much as 15.55% to ₹726.10 apiece on the BSE.
Tejas Networks reported a net loss of ₹71.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as compared to a net profit of ₹146.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. The loss was due to increased investments in R&D and one-time charges in certain inventory and R&D expenses, the company said.
The company’s revenue in Q4FY25 increased 43.7% to ₹1,906.9 crore from ₹1,326.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operating level, EBITDA for the quarter ended March 2025 declined 60.7% to ₹121.5 crore from ₹309.3 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin dropped to 6.4% from 23.3% YoY.
“We ended the quarter with an order book of ₹1,019 crore and a net loss of ₹72 crore, due to increased investments in R&D and one-time charges in certain inventory and R&D expenses. We ended FY25 with a revenue of ₹8,923 crore and net profit of ₹447 crore, a significant growth over FY24,” said Sumit Dhingra, CFO, Tejas Networks.
Tejas Networks share price has declined by 2% over the past month and has fallen 38% over the last six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 35%. Over the past one year, Tejas Networks shares have declined by 25%. However, despite the recent weakness, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 1,925% over the past five years.
At 9:45 AM, Tejas Networks share price was trading 10.46% lower at ₹769.95 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.