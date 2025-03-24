It derived 3% of its revenues from domestic government-backed entities, and another 3% from international shipments to the US, Africa, and South Asia. A bulk of its revenues, amounting to 94%, came from domestic private entities. But it is important to note that domestic private sales were dominated by BSNL’s 4G-related shipments to TCS. This is to say that while on paper, the company derives only 3% of its revenues from government-backed entities, most of its revenues come from catering to “pseudo-private" entities such as BSNL and Vodafone.