Tejas Networks shares zoom over 15% on Q4 profit surge, hit new all-time high
The company achieved profitability in Q4FY24, marking a significant turnaround after nine consecutive quarters of net losses. Revenue from operations during this period came in at ₹1,171 crore, representing a remarkable 343% year-on-year increase.
Following a 17% rally in the previous trading session, shares of Tejas Networks, a Tata Group backed company, jumped another 15.5% in today's early morning trade to hit a new all-time high of ₹1,046.95 apiece. This stellar rise was in response to the company's stellar performance in Q4FY24, which was released post-market hours on Monday.
