Telecom stock surges 11% after this clarification on spurt in volume2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 12:16 PM IST
- Stock market today: ITI share price today opened upside and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹121.30 apiece levels
Listen to this article
Stock market today: Shares of state-owned telecom equipment maker company ITI have surged more than 11 per cent today after the company replied to the clarification sought by Indian exchanges on the recent spurt in trade volume of the stock. ITI share price today opened upside and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹121.30 apiece levels, logging more than 11 jump on Friday trade session.