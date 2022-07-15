Telecom stock surges 11% after this clarification on spurt in volume

ITI shares have recently shown upside movement logging more than 22 per cent rise in last one week that caught attention of Indian exchanges. On 13th July 2022, Indian exchanges sought clarification from the telecom allied company to which the government-owned company company replied citing, "Being a listed Company, we abide by and comply with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and, to the best of our knowledge, we always intimate the Stock Exchanges on such events related to the Company, which might have a bearing in the market. We wish to confirm that as on date there are no matters/events which is pending for disclosures to the Stock Exchanges that may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the Company's scrip. As regards the volume of shares traded/share price, are purely based on market conditions and the Company is not responsible for any increase or fall in volume or share price or any changes in stock market conditions."