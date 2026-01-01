Vodafone Idea share price surges 5% as promoters inject ₹5,836 crore to strengthen its financials

Vodafone Idea shares surged over 5% on Thursday, January 1, after the telecom operator announced a sizeable promoter-led capital infusion aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and improving future cash flows. The development was disclosed in an exchange filing following a board meeting held on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The company said it has reached an agreement with the Vodafone Group and executed an amendment to the original Implementation Agreement dated March 20, 2017, formalising the promoters’ commitment to infuse ₹5,836 crore into the company.

Promoters firm up ₹ 5,836 crore funding plan As per the approved structure, ₹2,307 crore will be infused in cash over the next 12 months, while the remaining ₹3,529 crore will be raised by the promoters through the sale of equity shares held by certain Vodafone Group shareholders.

“We wish to inform you that the company has reached an agreement with the Vodafone group and entered into an amendment agreement dated 31 December 2025 to the Implementation Agreement dated 20 March 2017, as amended with its promoter/promoter group shareholders,” Vodafone Idea said in its regulatory filing.

The company also clarified that part of the contingent liability adjustment mechanism has been secured through 328 crore equity shares pledged by certain Vodafone Group shareholders for a period of five years.

Vodafone Idea further noted that during the 2018 Vodafone India–Idea merger, the former promoters had agreed to settle cash flow obligations related to disputes originating prior to May 31, 2018. The latest funding arrangement builds on those earlier commitments as the company works to stabilise its finances.

Cabinet clears AGR relief, repayment rescheduled In a parallel development, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for Vodafone Idea, freezing its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore and rescheduling repayments over a 10-year period from FY32 to FY41, sources said. This followed the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this year allowing the government to reassess the telco’s statutory dues.

“Of the AGR dues that Vodafone Idea owes to the government, annual payments of ₹18,000 crore were supposed to start in March 2026,” the matter noted, adding that the company had approached the Supreme Court, warning that the absence of relief could threaten its financial stability and the government’s stake in the telco.

Under the revised framework, AGR dues frozen as of December 31 will be repaid between FY32 and FY41, while dues for FY18 and FY19 will continue to be paid between FY26 and FY31 without any change. The frozen AGR amount will also be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications, with the outcome to be decided by a government-appointed committee and binding on both parties. Queries sent to the DoT remained unanswered until publication.

Vodafone Idea, one of India’s three privately owned telecom operators, remains central to the government’s intent of preserving a three-player telecom market, though its fragile financial position continues to raise concerns about long-term sustainability.