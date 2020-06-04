Beaten down telecom stocks Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd seem to have turned a corner, outperforming the benchmark indices this year, as price hikes and large investments in the sector have improved the outlook for the sector.

So far this year, as covid-19 led disruptions led to massive sell-off, the benchmark Sensex is down 17% while the BSE Telecom index has gained around 15%.

This is a significant departure from the trend in the last two years, which saw telecom stocks underperform the benchmark. In 2018, the BSE Telecom index had lost 41% while Sensex was up around 6%.

Shares of Bharti Airtel have jumped 21% while Vodafone Idea shares gained around 32% so far this year.

Investors are looking at the once beleaguered sector with renewed interest after Jio Platforms, the digital asset company of Reliance Industries clinched multiple deals worth Rs67,194.75 crore in the last few months. Reportedly Google Inc. is considering picking a stake of about 5% in Vodafone Idea Ltd while Amazon.com is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion Bharti Airtel.

“Investments by leading global investors and tech giants in Jio indicate the potential business opportunity in Indian market and this also gives the stamp of approval for long-term Indian telecom growth story. Further, these strategic investments would create opportunities for other telecom players to monetise their digital assets and get investors’ interest as well," said Sanjeev Hota, head of research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

What also made the sector attractive was tariff hikes in December last year and addition of 4G subscribers. The string of deals in Jio highlighted these positives to some extent although the triggers in Jio are larger and wider than the other telecom players, said Hota.

According to Jasani, Retail Research Head, HDFC securities Ltd, telecom stocks were underperforming due to intense competition by Reliance Jio and regulatory demands/legal disputes, "These stocks have started to perform due to the signal given by Jio that it is stopping the predatory pricing and hiking rates. Also favourable government treatment on payment of dues and raising of capital by some players improved sentiments," he said.

Other critical factors favourable for the telecom stocks are negligible impact on earnings from covid-19, companies moving towards price parity (participation of Reliance Jio in revision of tariff), higher visibility of EBITDA growth post tariff hike in December 2019, healthy addition of 4G subscribers, government’s relief on deferred spectrum payment and a series of fund raising by telecom companies to mitigate adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related concerns to some extent, said Hota.

Currently, Bharti Airtel has 28 buy ratings, one each hold and sell rating by analysts on Bloomberg. Vodafone Idea has five buy ratings, nine hold ratings and six sell ratings by analysts on Bloomberg

Analysts expect Indian telecom companies to deliver strong revenue growth over next two-three years, led by upgradation to 4G from 2G, segmentation of price hike for premium users and higher adoption of digitisation. “Strong earnings visibility over foreseeable future coupled with improving balance sheet position, lower capex and favourable government policies, we expect telecom sector would outperform the boarder indices in next 2-3 years. We would like to play through Reliance industries (Reliance Jio) and Bharti Airtel," said Hota.

