Why foreign investors are dialling into telecom stocks
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 17 Jun 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Summary
Market participants believe the sector is undergoing a major structural shift, which is putting telecom stocks back on the investor radar.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The telecom pack is back in the spotlight, drawing strong interest from foreign investors, with signs that domestic mutual funds may be catching on as well.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story