Telecos to benefit from likely tariff hikes, says IIFL Securities; upgrades Vodafone Idea, ups target on Bharti Airtel
Analysts believe Vodafone Idea FPO will also benefit Indus Towers from the telco’s improved financial position and subsequent roll-outs, as well as potential reinstatement of dividend.
India’s telecom companies, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are likely to benefit from expected tariff hikes in the next three years and chances of a reduction in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liability, analysts at IIFL Securities said.
