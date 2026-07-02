Temasek to sell $200 million stake in Policybazaar via block deal

Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek Holdings is likely to sell a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, through a ₹1,909 crore ($200 million) block deal on Friday, according to the deal terms reviewed by Mint.
Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,604 apiece, a 4.6% discount to PB Fintech's closing price of ₹1,682.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Before the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in the online insurance aggregator and financial services marketplace.
Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. is the sole placement agent for the deal. The books are scheduled to close by around 7:30 am on Friday, with the trade expected to be executed later in the day. Temasek will be subject to a 60-day lock-up on its remaining 3.8% stake after the sale.