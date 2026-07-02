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Temasek to sell $200 million stake in Policybazaar via block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read2 Jul 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,604 apiece,
Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,604 apiece,(Pexel)
Summary

In May, PB Fintech co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal sold 0.8% stake in the company, while Chinese technology major Tencent exited its remaining 1.05% stake 

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Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek Holdings is likely to sell a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, through a 1,909 crore ($200 million) block deal on Friday, according to the deal terms reviewed by Mint.

Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek Holdings is likely to sell a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, through a 1,909 crore ($200 million) block deal on Friday, according to the deal terms reviewed by Mint.

Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of 1,604 apiece, a 4.6% discount to PB Fintech's closing price of 1,682.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Before the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in the online insurance aggregator and financial services marketplace.

Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of 1,604 apiece, a 4.6% discount to PB Fintech's closing price of 1,682.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Before the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in the online insurance aggregator and financial services marketplace.

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. is the sole placement agent for the deal. The books are scheduled to close by around 7:30 am on Friday, with the trade expected to be executed later in the day. Temasek will be subject to a 60-day lock-up on its remaining 3.8% stake after the sale.

The proposed transaction comes amid continued churn in PB Fintech's shareholder base. In May, co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal sold 3.8 million shares, or about 0.8% of the company, through a 654 crore block deal, while Chinese technology major Tencent exited its remaining 1.05% stake via a separate 805 crore block transaction, Mint had reported.

Temasek's stake sale also comes as PB Fintech expands overseas. On 30 June, the company's board approved setting up two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai to offer financial advisory and reinsurance services, strengthening its presence in the UAE.

Gurgaon-based PB Fintech ended FY25 on a strong note, supported by growth in its core insurance marketplace, steady renewal income and sustained traction in retail lending.

Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 37% year-on-year to 2,061 crore for the quarter amid a sharp increase in its insurance distribution vertical. Total insurance premiums collected via the platform during the March quarter rose 46% year-on-year to 9,217 crore.

Mint reported on 24 April that with high interest rates, valuation gaps, and global upheavals weighing on traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), promoters and institutional investors are turning to the secondary market. This drove block and bulk deals to a multi-year high in January-April despite bearish sentiment.

As India's primary markets remain largely muted, with big-ticket IPOs still a few months away from their anticipated launches, secondary markets are giving institutional investors some much-needed liquidity events.

In June, Lenskart Solutions Ltd saw SoftBank and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sell stakes worth up to 2,873 crore and 1,944 crore, respectively. GQG Partners sold GMR Airports stake worth 1,906 crore through open market transactions in the same month.

June also saw investors sell equity in firms like SoftBank-backed Meesho Ltd, jewellery retailer Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Capital Small Finance Bank, and logistics platform Delhivery Ltd.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTemasek to sell $200 million stake in Policybazaar via block deal

Temasek to sell $200 million stake in Policybazaar via block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read2 Jul 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,604 apiece,
Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,604 apiece,(Pexel)
Summary

In May, PB Fintech co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal sold 0.8% stake in the company, while Chinese technology major Tencent exited its remaining 1.05% stake 

Gift this article

Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek Holdings is likely to sell a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, through a 1,909 crore ($200 million) block deal on Friday, according to the deal terms reviewed by Mint.

Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek Holdings is likely to sell a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, through a 1,909 crore ($200 million) block deal on Friday, according to the deal terms reviewed by Mint.

Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of 1,604 apiece, a 4.6% discount to PB Fintech's closing price of 1,682.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Before the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in the online insurance aggregator and financial services marketplace.

Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of 1,604 apiece, a 4.6% discount to PB Fintech's closing price of 1,682.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Before the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in the online insurance aggregator and financial services marketplace.

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. is the sole placement agent for the deal. The books are scheduled to close by around 7:30 am on Friday, with the trade expected to be executed later in the day. Temasek will be subject to a 60-day lock-up on its remaining 3.8% stake after the sale.

The proposed transaction comes amid continued churn in PB Fintech's shareholder base. In May, co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal sold 3.8 million shares, or about 0.8% of the company, through a 654 crore block deal, while Chinese technology major Tencent exited its remaining 1.05% stake via a separate 805 crore block transaction, Mint had reported.

Temasek's stake sale also comes as PB Fintech expands overseas. On 30 June, the company's board approved setting up two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai to offer financial advisory and reinsurance services, strengthening its presence in the UAE.

Gurgaon-based PB Fintech ended FY25 on a strong note, supported by growth in its core insurance marketplace, steady renewal income and sustained traction in retail lending.

Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 37% year-on-year to 2,061 crore for the quarter amid a sharp increase in its insurance distribution vertical. Total insurance premiums collected via the platform during the March quarter rose 46% year-on-year to 9,217 crore.

Mint reported on 24 April that with high interest rates, valuation gaps, and global upheavals weighing on traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), promoters and institutional investors are turning to the secondary market. This drove block and bulk deals to a multi-year high in January-April despite bearish sentiment.

As India's primary markets remain largely muted, with big-ticket IPOs still a few months away from their anticipated launches, secondary markets are giving institutional investors some much-needed liquidity events.

In June, Lenskart Solutions Ltd saw SoftBank and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sell stakes worth up to 2,873 crore and 1,944 crore, respectively. GQG Partners sold GMR Airports stake worth 1,906 crore through open market transactions in the same month.

June also saw investors sell equity in firms like SoftBank-backed Meesho Ltd, jewellery retailer Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Capital Small Finance Bank, and logistics platform Delhivery Ltd.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTemasek to sell $200 million stake in Policybazaar via block deal
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