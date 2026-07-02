Temasek to sell $200 million stake in Policybazaar via block deal

Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek Holdings is likely to sell a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, through a ₹1,909 crore ($200 million) block deal on Friday, according to the deal terms reviewed by Mint.
Singapore's sovereign investment firm Temasek Holdings is likely to sell a 2.6% stake in PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar, through a ₹1,909 crore ($200 million) block deal on Friday, according to the deal terms reviewed by Mint.
Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,604 apiece, a 4.6% discount to PB Fintech's closing price of ₹1,682.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Before the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in the online insurance aggregator and financial services marketplace.
Temasek, through Macritchie Investments Pte, is offering up to 11.9 million shares at a floor price of ₹1,604 apiece, a 4.6% discount to PB Fintech's closing price of ₹1,682.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Before the transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in the online insurance aggregator and financial services marketplace.
Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. is the sole placement agent for the deal. The books are scheduled to close by around 7:30 am on Friday, with the trade expected to be executed later in the day. Temasek will be subject to a 60-day lock-up on its remaining 3.8% stake after the sale.
The proposed transaction comes amid continued churn in PB Fintech's shareholder base. In May, co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal sold 3.8 million shares, or about 0.8% of the company, through a ₹654 crore block deal, while Chinese technology major Tencent exited its remaining 1.05% stake via a separate ₹805 crore block transaction, Mint had reported.
Temasek's stake sale also comes as PB Fintech expands overseas. On 30 June, the company's board approved setting up two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai to offer financial advisory and reinsurance services, strengthening its presence in the UAE.
Gurgaon-based PB Fintech ended FY25 on a strong note, supported by growth in its core insurance marketplace, steady renewal income and sustained traction in retail lending.
Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 37% year-on-year to ₹2,061 crore for the quarter amid a sharp increase in its insurance distribution vertical. Total insurance premiums collected via the platform during the March quarter rose 46% year-on-year to ₹9,217 crore.
Mint reported on 24 April that with high interest rates, valuation gaps, and global upheavals weighing on traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), promoters and institutional investors are turning to the secondary market. This drove block and bulk deals to a multi-year high in January-April despite bearish sentiment.
As India's primary markets remain largely muted, with big-ticket IPOs still a few months away from their anticipated launches, secondary markets are giving institutional investors some much-needed liquidity events.
In June, Lenskart Solutions Ltd saw SoftBank and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sell stakes worth up to ₹2,873 crore and ₹1,944 crore, respectively. GQG Partners sold GMR Airports stake worth ₹1,906 crore through open market transactions in the same month.
June also saw investors sell equity in firms like SoftBank-backed Meesho Ltd, jewellery retailer Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Capital Small Finance Bank, and logistics platform Delhivery Ltd.