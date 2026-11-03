Tempsens Instruments shares surge 17%; stock rallies whopping 89% from IPO price in just over 2 months | Key triggers

Tempsens Instruments shares surged 17% on Tuesday, 3 November, extending their strong post-listing rally. The stock has gained around 89% over its IPO price of ₹300 in just over two months since its listing on 28 August 2026.

The temperature-sensing and heating solutions provider made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges, closing its listing day at a 95.6% premium over the issue price. The stock opened at ₹631.20 on the BSE, up 110.4% from its IPO price, and touched an intraday high of ₹635, representing a gain of 111.66%. It eventually settled at ₹586.80.

With its blockbuster debut, Tempsens Instruments emerged as the year's biggest listing gainer at the time.

Last week, the company reported strong revenue growth in Q2 FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 34% year-on-year to ₹136.31 crore. Revenue also increased 14.8% sequentially, supported by healthy demand across its three business verticals and the consolidation of recently acquired European entities.

For the first half of FY27, revenue grew 33.7% year-on-year to ₹255.02 crore.

However, the company's EBITDA margin contracted to 21.2% in H1 FY27 from 25.2% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting higher operating costs linked to capacity expansion and international acquisitions.

EBITDA and profit growth EBITDA increased 8.6% year-on-year to ₹28.32 crore in Q2 FY27, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rose 18.5% to ₹20.28 crore.

For H1 FY27, adjusted PAT increased 17% year-on-year to ₹37.58 crore.

The margin pressure was partly driven by higher employee costs. Employee benefit expenses surged 40.7% year-on-year to ₹42.06 crore in H1 FY27, reflecting an increase in headcount to support growth initiatives and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) charge of ₹1.14 crore.

Meanwhile, the gross material margin remained broadly stable at 45.7%, compared with 46% in FY26, suggesting that input cost pressures were not the primary driver of the decline in operating margins.

Cash generation remains healthy Despite the margin contraction, Tempsens Instruments reported an improvement in underlying cash generation. Operating cash profit before tax, adjusted for non-cash items, increased 16.2% year-on-year to ₹50.72 crore in H1 FY27.

The performance highlights continued business growth, although higher employee costs and investments linked to expansion and acquisitions have weighed on margins.

Tempsens Instruments share price today Tempsens Instruments share price today opened at ₹490.80 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹568.20 per share, and an intraday low of ₹487.85 per share.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Tempsens Instruments has formed a broadening wedge pattern and is witnessing strong buying interest, with the stock gaining around 15% in Tuesday's session. He noted that the stock has bounced sharply from its support zone, supported by a significant increase in trading volumes, lending strength to the upward move.

Arora identified ₹600 as the next potential upside level. He added that the combination of strong price action and rising volumes indicates that buyers are currently in control, making it important to watch whether the stock sustains its gains over the coming sessions.