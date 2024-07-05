Tempted by Japan’s booming market? Be like Warren Buffett

Of course, currency moves don’t occur in a vacuum—they can be good or bad for an export juggernaut such as Japan. But the conventional wisdom that a weaker yen helps Japanese stocks has also broken down lately. The Topix index rose only 1.5% last quarter, even though the yen depreciated 6% against the dollar to the weakest in more than three decades. Even shares of exporters such as Toyota, which should benefit from a weaker yen, fell last quarter. The rapid decline in the yen could reignite inflation, hurting growth in real wages and consumption. It also could force the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates sooner than it might have otherwise.