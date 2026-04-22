The ten commandments from a Wall Street legend every Indian investor needs to know

Markets may look unpredictable in the short term, but over time they follow patterns shaped by human behaviour — greed in bull markets and fear in downturns. For Indian investors navigating volatile equities, global cues, and sector rotations, understanding these behavioural cycles can be more valuable than stock tips.

Looking at the latest geopolitical tension. The conflict between the United States and Iran has added a fresh layer of volatility to Indian markets, primarily through its impact on crude oil prices and global risk sentiment. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — a key oil transit route — pushed crude prices sharply higher, raising concerns over inflation, fiscal stress, and India’s import bill. While intermittent ceasefire developments announced by Donald Trump have triggered short-term relief rallies, making the overall market trend choppy and highly reactive to geopolitical headlines.

Just today, the Indian stock market crashed following mixed trends in Asian peers, amid cautiousness over the US-Iran ceasefire and as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues. Sensex tanked 831 points or 1% to its day's low of 78,442.30, while Nifty 50 lost 224 points or 0.9% to its intra-day low of 24,352.90.

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To contain volatility during such extreme situations, veteran Wall Street strategist Bob Farrell gives ten timeless rules based on decades of market observation. These rules are not forecasts — they are behavioural truths that continue to play out across markets, including India.

Let's take a look: 1. Markets tend to return to the mean Farrell’s first rule highlights that markets eventually revert to long-term averages in terms of valuations and returns. When stocks rally far beyond fundamentals, corrections follow. Similarly, deep pessimism often creates opportunities.

2. Excesses in one direction lead to excesses in the other According to Farrell, markets rarely stop at “fair value” once momentum builds. They overshoot — both on the upside and downside. A euphoric rally can turn into a sharp correction, while panic selling can create undervaluation. Investors should focus on identifying excesses rather than trying to time precise tops or bottoms.

3. There are no new eras — excesses are never permanent Every cycle brings a narrative that “this time is different,” whether it’s new technology, policy changes, or structural growth stories. Farrell warned that such thinking often leads to bubbles. In India, similar narratives around sectors or themes can inflate valuations, but history shows that excesses eventually correct.

4. Exponential rises or falls don’t correct sideways Farrell observed that sharp, vertical moves in markets rarely stabilise quietly. Instead, they tend to reverse sharply. When prices rise too quickly, corrections are often equally swift. This is particularly relevant in momentum-driven stocks, where investors assume consolidation but instead face sudden declines.

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5. The public buys most at the top and least at the bottom Retail investors often enter markets after seeing sustained gains and exit after sharp falls, effectively doing the opposite of what creates wealth. Farrell’s rule reflects this behavioural trap. For Indian investors, rising demat accounts during rallies often signal late-stage participation rather than the beginning of a cycle.

6. Fear and greed are stronger than long-term resolve Even disciplined investors struggle to stay rational during extreme market phases. Greed pushes investors to overallocate during bull runs, while fear leads to panic selling during corrections. Farrell emphasised that emotional discipline is as important as financial analysis when it comes to long-term investing success.

7. Markets are strongest when they are broad-based A healthy bull market sees participation across sectors and market caps. When gains are concentrated in a few large stocks, it signals underlying weakness. Farrell’s insight helps investors assess market quality — narrow rallies may look strong on indices but often indicate fragility beneath the surface.

8. Bear markets unfold in three stages Farrell described bear markets as a three-phase process: a sharp initial decline, a temporary rebound, and then a prolonged downturn driven by fundamentals. Many investors mistake the rebound for recovery. Understanding this structure can help investors avoid premature buying during early stages of a broader correction.

9. When all experts agree, something else happens Consensus often forms near market extremes, when most participants share the same outlook. Farrell warned that such unanimity can signal that a trend is overextended. For investors, it’s a reminder to question widely accepted narratives rather than follow them blindly.

10. Bull markets are more fun than bear markets Farrell’s final rule may sound simple, but it captures a key risk — comfort during rising markets leads to complacency. Investors underestimate downside risks when portfolios are performing well. This often results in overexposure just before corrections, making downturns more damaging.

Who is Bob Farrell? Bob Farrell is a legendary Wall Street strategist who spent over 25 years at Merrill Lynch as chief stock market analyst. Known for his deep understanding of market cycles and investor psychology, he developed these ten rules through real-world observations. He was the first president of the CMT Association and is a member of the Wall Street Week Hall of Fame.