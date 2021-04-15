Ten year bond yield surges 10 basis points

Subscribe
In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices dipped up to 0.69%
1 min read . 04:37 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The bond yield was at 6.12%, up from 6.01% previous day close, its biggest single day gain since Aug 2020, after the Reserve Bank of India set higher than expected cutoff yields at its first G-SAP

MUMBAI: The 10-year bond yield surged over 10 basis points, its biggest single day gain since August 2020, after the Reserve Bank of India set higher than expected cutoff yields at its first G-SAP (secondary market government security acquisition) auction.

The bond yield was at 6.12%, up from 6.01% previous day close. Bond yield and prices moves in opposite direction.

The bond yield was at 6.12%, up from 6.01% previous day close. Bond yield and prices moves in opposite direction.

Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline

The cutoff yield on 10-year bond was at 6.0317% against 6% estimated in a Bloomberg survey. Analysts also said that the cutoff price of G-SAP was not as aggressive as expected.

On 9 April, RBI announced its intention to buy 1 trillion bonds from secondary markets in a G-SAP programme this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support economic recovery.

The gains also came after a surge in inflation. Wholesale price index rose to 7.39% in March—the highest since March 2013, led by higher prices across commodities. In February, WPI was at 4.17%.

The rise in WPI inflation may signal higher retail prices as will. Retail inflation has already surged to 5.52% in March as fuel and transportation costs increased.

"The expected trajectory of the WPI inflation, and its partial transmission into the CPI inflation going ahead, supports our view that there is negligible space for rate cuts to support growth, in spite of the growing uncertainty related to the surge in Covid-19 cases, localised restrictions and emerging concerns regarding migrants returning to the hinterland", said Aditi Nayar chief economist of Icra.

Nayar expect the headline and core WPI inflation to rise further over the next two months, peaking at around 11.0-11.5% and 8-8.5%, respectively in May 2021.

