Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tencent shares fall further as worries about US action persist
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tencent shares fall further as worries about US action persist

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 09:59 AM IST Bloomberg

The stock falls as much as 4.6% Monday, approaching Friday’s lowest level, before finishing morning trade down 3.3%

Tencent Holdings Ltd. added to Friday’s sharp decline to start the week, helping lead weakness in technology shares after the U.S.’ move to ban residents from doing business with the company’s WeChat app.

The stock fell as much as 4.6% Monday, approaching Friday’s lowest level, before finishing morning trade down 3.3%. Tencent lost $35 billion of market value to end last week as investors weighed the vaguely worded order from President Donald Trump, which initially triggered fears that it applied to a number of the internet giant’s operations.

Tech stocks in Hong Kong led declines in the city Monday, with the Hang Seng Tech Index falling as much as 3.6%. The sector was also among the weakest performers in China, with the ChiNext Index dropping more than 1%. Suppliers to Apple Inc. saw some of the biggest declines.

Deteriorating relations between the U.S. and China are raising investor concerns about the geopolitical impact on economies and markets. In addition to the the WeChat ban, Trump signed an order to prevent U.S. residents from doing business with ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok app starting in six weeks.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Tencent shares have rebounded after each selloff to make new highs during its 12-year listing. Photo: AP

Tencent shares losing $35 billion shows depth of China’s economic gloom

2 min read . 04 Jan 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Trump’s WeChat Ban Could Hurt iPhone Sales in China

2 min read . 08 Aug 2020
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo (REUTERS)

Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations

2 min read . 09 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout