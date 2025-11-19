Tenneco Clean Air share price extends gains after stellar listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Tenneco Clean Air share price gained over 3% after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date was today, 19 November 2025, and the shares are listed on BSE and NSE.

Tenneco Clean Air shares were listed at ₹505 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 27.2% to the issue price of ₹397 per share. On BSE, the stock was listed with a premium of 25.44% at ₹498 per share.

The stock gained momentum and hit a high of ₹517 on NSE, gaining 2.37% from listing price. On BSE, Tenneco Clean Air India shares rallied 3.81% from listing price to touch a high of ₹517 apiece. At the day’s high level, Tenneco Clean Air shares registered a gain of 30.2% from its issue price.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing was in-line with the Street estimates. This is because ahead of the share debut, Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today also signalled a listing pop of 26%.

As Tenneco Clean Air shares have been listed, should IPO investors buy, sell or hold the stock? Here’s what analysts have to say.

Should you buy, sell or hold Tenneco Clean Air shares? The strong Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing was supported by investor confidence in the company’s global backing, advanced clean-air and emission-control technology, and long-standing relationships with major automobile OEMs, analysts said.

“Despite the upbeat debut, some caution remains due to the auto sector’s cyclicality, dependence on OEM volumes, and raw-material–linked margin pressures. Tenneco Clean Air IPO attracted solid institutional interest, driven by expectations of steady demand for emission-control systems and operational gains as scale improves,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Nyati advises allottees to consider booking partial gains in Tenneco Clean Air shares and holding the rest with a stop-loss near ₹480.

According to Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services, the company’s strong leadership in clean air and advanced automotive components, rising demand for SUVs and premium vehicles, a strategically diversified product portfolio, long-standing partnerships with OEMs, and access to global R&D put it in a good position to capitalize on both domestic growth and export opportunities.

“Investors who have received allotted shares of Tenneco Clean Air India may book partial profit after listing at premium and can keep the rest for a long term. On the other hand, those who did not get shares in the IPO may wait for a dip,” said Singh.

The IPO of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., was open from November 12 to November 14, and was subscribed 48.73 times in total. The company raised ₹3,600 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore equity shares.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar.

At 2:10 PM, Tenneco Clean Air shares were trading at ₹501.00 apiece on the BSE, up 0.60% from its listing price, and up 26.20% from its issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.