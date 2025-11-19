Tenneco Clean Air share price makes stellar debut, lists at ₹505 — a premium of 27% over IPO price

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Tenneco Clean Air shares made a stellar debut on Wednesday, November 19. Tenneco Clean Air share price listed at ₹505 on NSE, a premium of 27.20% over the issue price of ₹397. On BSE, it listed at ₹498, up 25.44% from the IPO price.

The listing was in line with the grey market predictions. Tenneco Clean Air IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹104 per share, which indicated a listing price of ₹501, a premium of 26.20% over the issue price.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Details Tenneco Clean Air made an impressive debut on the BSE and NSE on November 19, 2025, following the completion of its public issue. The IPO was open for bidding from November 12 to November 14, with allotments finalised on November 17. The issue, valued at 3,600 crore, was structured entirely as an offer for sale (OFS) comprising 9.07 crore shares. The price band was set between 378 and 397 per share, while the lot size for retail investors was fixed at 37 shares, translating into a minimum application amount of 14,689.

JM Financial Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar. Since the IPO consisted solely of an offer for sale, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders rather than the company.

The offering received robust investor interest, particularly from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors, resulting in an overall subscription of 61.79 times on the final day. Although demand remained muted on the opening day, momentum accelerated sharply over the next two sessions, driving total bids to 392 crore shares against the 6.34 crore shares on offer.

QIBs dominated the response, with their category subscribed 174.78 times, while non-institutional buyers booked their portion 42 times. Retail investors showed comparatively moderate interest, leading to a subscription level of 5.37 times in their segment, based on exchange data.

Ahead of the IPO launch, the company had successfully mobilised 1,080 crore from anchor investors on November 11.

About Tenneco Clean Air The company operates as part of the Tenneco Group, a U.S.-based global Tier I automotive components manufacturer known for supplying high-engineering, technology-led clean air, powertrain and suspension systems to Indian OEMs as well as international markets.

Its portfolio is used across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments, covering commercial trucks, off-highway equipment and a wide range of industrial applications. The products also find use in generator sets, small commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight below 3.5 tons, and extend further to two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO