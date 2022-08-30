Terrific Tuesday! Sensex Up, Up and Up2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 01:47 PM IST
- All the 30 stocks in the Sensex pack remained in green.
Indian stock markets today erased Monday's losses when benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged 2%, driven by broad-based gains, as investors used recent dips to enter the markets. The Sensex was up 1,100 points while Nifty was near 17,650 levels. Today the Sensex started the day about 350 points higher and buying interests intensified in the afternoon session. Indian stock markets had a sharp drop on Monday. The Sensex had lost 861.25 points or 1.46%.