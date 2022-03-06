Tesla gets stronger with oil rising, other EV stocks not so much

Just a few months ago, Rivian was being touted as the next Tesla with a market value that was bigger than Ford Motor Co.’s. Yet last week’s disclosure that the electric pickup-truck maker is raising prices due to higher costs as a result of component shortages sent its stock plunging. The shares plunged 30% from Tuesday to Friday, even after the company rolled back those hikes, and are down over 70% from a November peak, erasing more than $100 billion in value.