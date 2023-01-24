Tesla is still Wall Street’s favorite car company

As with many other growth stocks, Tesla soared during the pandemic, only to then tumble last year after accelerating inflation forced the Federal Reserve to swiftly raise interest rates. In the past few weeks, though, investors have grown more hopeful that the Fed will pivot from raising rates to cutting them by the second half of the year. That has fueled a comeback among many growth stocks—Tesla included. Shares, while still down substantially from their 2021 high, are up 8.3% this year, compared with the S&P 500’s 3.5% gain.