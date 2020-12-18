Tesla joins the S&P 500: Five things to watch

Tesla joins the S&P 500: Five things to watch4 min read . 11:41 AM IST
- Traders are bracing for big swings in stock, options markets ahead of electric-car maker’s addition to index Monday
Tesla Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 Monday, likely precipitating a frenzied Friday afternoon in markets.
The electric-car maker will be by far the largest firm by market value ever to join the S&P, the most widely tracked stock index. Tesla’s inclusion will prompt the dozens of index funds that track the S&P to seek to purchase tens of billions of dollars of stock at Friday’s closing price, in a bid to track the index as closely as possible. Because of the firm’s size and the volatility of its shares, Tesla’s addition may ripple through the market in additional, unpredictable ways, traders said.
