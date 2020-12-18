Tesla joins the S&P 500: Five things to watch

The electric-car maker will be by far the largest firm by market value ever to join the S&P, the most widely tracked stock index. Tesla’s inclusion will prompt the dozens of index funds that track the S&P to seek to purchase tens of billions of dollars of stock at Friday’s closing price, in a bid to track the index as closely as possible. Because of the firm’s size and the volatility of its shares, Tesla’s addition may ripple through the market in additional, unpredictable ways, traders said.

