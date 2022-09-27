Of the five biggest US companies by market value, Tesla’s shares are by far the most expensive, yet they’re the only ones whose performance comes close to Apple’s, which has been a rare bright spot for investors in the sector this year. Tesla is down 22% this year while Apple has fallen 15%. By contrast, Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have all declined 29% or more, roughly the same as the Nasdaq 100 Index.