Tesla, Nvidia to Amazon: Magnificent 7 stocks lose $3 trillion in market cap as Nasdaq dips 10% YTD

It hasn’t been an easy year for the high-flying mega-cap tech stocks. The world’s biggest tech companies— that form the so-called “Magnificent 7”— have come under sustained pressure this year, as investors rotate out of high-growth leaders and into safer assets.

What began as a pullback due to worries around AI-led spending has been exacerbated by rising geopolitical tensions, with the Middle East crisis adding a fresh layer of uncertainty. These companies had powered much of the market’s gains in recent years but are now facing a different environment.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla together form the Magnificent 7 stocks and are down up to 24% year-to-date (YTD). They have also pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 10.51% during this period and from its October high, showing the index has entered a technical correction.

Magnificent 7 stocks: Top losers by market cap Overall, the Magnificent 7 stocks have erased $3.28 trillion from the overall wealth of investors in 2026, with Microsoft witnessing the biggest slump, followed by Nvidia in terms of market capitalisation.

Microsoft, whose shares are down 24% YTD, has seen its market cap slump by $0.92 trillion to $2.67 trillion. It is followed by the most-valuable company in the world, Nvidia, which lost $.051 trillion to $4.01 trillion amid a 12.5% decline in its shares during the year so far.

Meanwhile, Apple, the world's second biggest firm by market cap, has wiped off $3.7 trillion from investors' wealth. Additionally, Meta and Alphabet have shed $0.31 trillion and $0.47 trillion in market cap. Just last week, both lost a landmark legal case related to harms by social media platforms, presenting a new risk for the companies.

Shares of Amazon are down 11% this year, wiping off $0.32 trillion market cap. And Elon Musk-backed Tesla shares lost over 18% YTD, with a market cap loss of $0.35 trillion.

What's dragging tech stocks? A number of factors are weighing on tech stocks. The latest escalation in the Middle East has deepened the selloff, as concerns over energy prices, supply chains, and broader economic fallout ripple across markets.

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The rising geopolitical tensions have also fanned oil prices and inflation fears, worrying investors about a higher-for-longer interest rate by the US Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates have reduced the appeal of future earnings.

A wave of industry-specific issues is also hurting the shares. The tech companies are facing pressure as massive spending by tech giants on data centres and artificial intelligence is undermining the case for their stocks to be considered safe havens.