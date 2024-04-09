Elon Musk's Tesla shares down 30% YTD as EV major settles lawsuit over fatal autopilot crash
Tesla shares are down over 30 per cent year-to-date and the Elon Musk-led EV major is likely headed for back-to-back quarterly sales decline, according to reports.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer, reportedly employed in Apple, who died in a crash five years ago, while relying on the electric vehicle major's semi-autonomous driving software. Shares of Tesla Inc., are down 30 per cent year to date (YTD) and slipped one per cent before the market opened on Tuesday, April 9.
