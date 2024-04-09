Tesla has settled a lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer, reportedly employed in Apple, who died in a crash five years ago, while relying on the electric vehicle major's semi-autonomous driving software. Shares of Tesla Inc., are down 30 per cent year to date (YTD) and slipped one per cent before the market opened on Tuesday, April 9.

The amount Tesla paid to settle the case was not disclosed in court documents filed on April 8, Monday, one day before the trial stemming from the 2018 crash on a San Francisco Bay Area highway was scheduled to begin, according to a report by Associated Press (AP). In a court filing requesting to keep the sum private, Tesla said it agreed to settle the case in order to end years of litigation.

How Tesla got involved in the autopilot crash

The crash victim Walter Huang, was an Apple engineer and died after his Model X, operating on autopilot, collided with a highway barrier. Huang's family filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 seeking to hold Tesla — and, by extension, its chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk — liable for repeatedly exaggerating the capabilities of Tesla’s self-driving car technology.

Huang's family claimed the technology, dubbed Autopilot, was promoted in egregious ways that caused vehicle owners to believe that they did not have to remain vigilant while they were behind the wheel. According to the AP report, evidence has indicated that Huang was playing a video game on his iPhone when he crashed into a concrete highway barrier on March 23, 2018. The 38-year-old died on on the spot after the crash.

The US Justice Department also opened an inquiry last year into how Tesla and Musk promote its autonomous technology, according to AP. Huang's case is just one one of about a dozen scattered across the US raising questions about whether Musk’s claims about the effectiveness of Tesla’s semi-autonomous technology fosters a misguided faith the technology among customers at large.

Tesla shares scatter; back-to-back sales drop ahead?

Tesla Inc. may be headed for another vehicle sales decline this quarter after surprising investors with a drop in the first three months of the year, said Robert W. Baird analysts according to a Bloomberg report.

The EV carmaker faces a tough year-ago comparison in the current period, Ben Kallo, who rates Tesla’s stock the equivalent of a buy, said in a note published Tuesday. He estimates the company will deliver 444,510 vehicles in the second quarter, 4.6 per cent fewer than a year ago.

Wall Street is increasingly raising alarm about Tesla’s near-term sales outlook, with Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan terming the EV maker a “growth company with no growth" last month. Musk has said that the EV manufacturer is currently between waves of expansion.

Tesla’s stock jumped around five per cent on Monday after Musk announced that the company will unveil Robotaxi in August this year. Tesla will unveil the self-driving Robotaxi on August 8, said Musk in a post on social media platform X. Without revealing details Musk stated, “Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8."

