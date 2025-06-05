Tesla share price cracks 8% after Trump slams Elon Musk amid escalating public feud over US tax bill

Tesla shares dropped more than 8% on Thursday on a day otherwise devoid of news for the electric vehicle maker, leading traders to speculate that Musk's increasingly pointed rhetoric suggests strain in the relationship that has benefited his sprawling empire of businesses. President Trump said on Thursday that Musk was upset because the bill took the EV mandate away.

The world's richest man, a key figure in the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) cost-cutting initiative for several months, has blasted the bill, not long after he said he would spend less time in the White House and more time with his companies. On his social media platform X, Musk has called on Congress members to kill the legislation, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

Trump lashed out on Thursday against Elon Musk, saying he was "disappointed" by the billionaire's public opposition to the sweeping tax-cut and spending bill that is at the heart of Trump's agenda.

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore," Trump said in the Oval Office. "He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next. But I'm, I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."