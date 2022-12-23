Tesla share price drops 10%, on track for worst month ever1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Tesla shares dropped off almost 10% on Thursday to reach their lowest level since September 2020 and are on track for their worst month ever
Tesla Inc shares are on track for their worst month ever as a sell-off deepened on Thursday over worries about softening demand for electric cars and Chief Executive Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter.
