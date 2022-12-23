Tesla share price drops 10%, on track for worst month ever

Tesla's stock market value stood at over $600 billion when it joined the S&P 500 in December 2020, making it the sixth most valuable publicly listed U.S. company at that time. Since then, its market capitalization has shrunk to about $400 billion, and it is now the eighth most valuable company on Wall Street, just behind Exxon Mobil Corp, and just ahead of Tencent Holding Ltd.

