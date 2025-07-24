Tesla share price drops over 9% after Elon Musk-led EV maker posts 16% fall in net profits for Q2 results. Details here

Billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker, Tesla Inc., shares dropped more than 9% on Thursday's Wall Street session, after the company posted a 16% fall in net profits for the second quarter of 2025.

At the US market opening on Thursday, 24 July 2025, Tesla shares dropped 9.49% to hit the intraday low of $301, compared to its previous market close at $332.56 after Wednesday's market session.

The company released the Q2 results after the market operating hours on Wednesday. However, Tesla shares crashed 4.44% in the after-market session, according to Mint's earlier report.

As of 10:36 a.m. (EDT), Tesla's share price was trading 8.43% lower at $304.51, compared to $332.56 at the previous stock market session, according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

