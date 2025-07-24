Tesla share price drops over 9% after Elon Musk-led EV maker posts 16% fall in net profits for Q2 results. Details here

Billionaire Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker, Tesla Inc., shares dropped more than 9% on Thursday's Wall Street session, after the company posted a 16% fall in net profits for the second quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

At the US market opening on Thursday, 24 July 2025, Tesla shares dropped 9.49% to hit the intraday low of $301, compared to its previous market close at $332.56 after Wednesday's market session.

The company released the Q2 results after the market operating hours on Wednesday. However, Tesla shares crashed 4.44% in the after-market session, according to Mint's earlier report.

As of 10:36 a.m. (EDT), Tesla's share price was trading 8.43% lower at $304.51, compared to $332.56 at the previous stock market session, according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.