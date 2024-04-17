Tesla share price falls 37% in 2024 as Elon Musk's EV maker suffers demand slowdown; market value drops below $500 bn
Tesla shares have fallen 37% this year so far, becoming the second-biggest decliner on the S&P 500 Index in 2024, erasing about $290 billion in shareholder wealth.
Tesla share price extended fall for 2024, pushing its market valuation briefly below $500 billion amid a round of job cuts this week underscoring that the company’s growth has slowed.
